Special needs kids head outdoors for annual fishing derby

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo-area students got a chance to reel in some big fish and some good times.

On Saturday, the non-profit Community First held its 30th annual Fishing Derby which brought out many, games, music and fish at Lake Casa Blanca.

The organization invited students with disabilities from UISD, LISD, Zapata I.S.D. and the cities of Mirando, Bruni and Oilton.

George Suarez was one of many students who took part in the day and caught some fish.

The organization said it is important to make a difference in the community by providing students with the opportunity to experience success after catching a fish.

