Warm and humid

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and muggy with cloudy skies in the 70s some slight chance of rain .

Today cloudy skies, warm, and humid , a high near 85 with chances of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some showers could produce lots of heavy rainfall at times .Rain chance continue tonight, warm and humid a low of 70.

Tomorrow warmer a high of 86 with rain chance.

By the middle of the week showers decrease and sunny day are expected in the forecast with temps in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Weekend isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorm return some spot will remain dry.

Have a great day and don’t forget your umbrella.

