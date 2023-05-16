Laredo to celebrates 268 years during Founders Day event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is gearing up to celebrate its 268th birthday with a Founders’ Day celebration organized by the Webb County Heritage Foundation.

The celebration will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday with a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to the founders, located at San Agustin Plaza.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the plaza will come alive with live music, delicious food, and historical exhibits.

The celebration will move to the Border Heritage Museum on Zaragoza Street from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The executive director of the Webb County Heritage Foundation said it is important to keep in mind who our ancestors are and how much they sacrificed to bring us the vision that laid the foundation for the City of Laredo.

“Two-hundred and sixty-eight years ago, Don Tomas Sanchez along with three families arrived at this location and decided to settle here. Under very adverse circumstances, harsh terrain, the settlers risked their lives for decades defending this location. 268 years later, we have a very thriving, dynamic community,” said Margarita Araiza.

The Founders Day event is happening this Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Laredo and it is open to the public.

