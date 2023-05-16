Laredo Center for Urban Agriculture and Sustainability to hold Food Symposium

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If you are interested in learning more about the future of food, the City of Laredo will hold a two-day symposium.

This Wednesday, author Mark Winnie, who served as the executive director of the Hartford Food System will be the keynote speaker for this year’s event.

Winnie will be speaking about food movements in America.

Winnie wrote the book, “Food Town USA” which looks at seven cities ushering in a new movement fighting hunger in the United States.

The conference is scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday at the Joe Guerra Laredo Public Library at 1120 East Calton Road.

