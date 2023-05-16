Laredo College to hold Spring Job Fair at Fort McIntosh campus

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and Laredo College are continuing to provide opportunities to those who are looking for a new place of employment.

This Thursday, Laredo College will hold its Spring Job Fair at the McIntosh Campus.

Some of the agencies that will be taking part in the event will be Border Patrol, UISD, LISD, and Biomat USA just to name a few.

Salvador Sciaraffa III says job seekers should come prepared to be interviewed on the spot.

“We are asking everybody to come dressed for success, be ready for an interview because something unique to this job fair this year is we are gonna be having onsite interviews for the employers who would like to take advantage of that, we will have that area for them. For the jobseekers come with their resumes, come with their cover letters, come dressed ready for that interview, if you do not have it, you can bring a jump drive and we will have a business center available for you.”

The job fair will take place this Thursday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sciaraffa reminds the community that the event is not just for students, it’s also open to the public but you do have to register.

