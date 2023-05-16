Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo College to hold Spring Job Fair at Fort McIntosh campus

File photo: Laredo College
File photo: Laredo College(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and Laredo College are continuing to provide opportunities to those who are looking for a new place of employment.

This Thursday, Laredo College will hold its Spring Job Fair at the McIntosh Campus.

Some of the agencies that will be taking part in the event will be Border Patrol, UISD, LISD, and Biomat USA just to name a few.

Salvador Sciaraffa III says job seekers should come prepared to be interviewed on the spot.

“We are asking everybody to come dressed for success, be ready for an interview because something unique to this job fair this year is we are gonna be having onsite interviews for the employers who would like to take advantage of that, we will have that area for them. For the jobseekers come with their resumes, come with their cover letters, come dressed ready for that interview, if you do not have it, you can bring a jump drive and we will have a business center available for you.”

The job fair will take place this Thursday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sciaraffa reminds the community that the event is not just for students, it’s also open to the public but you do have to register.

For more information click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Findings of Laredo Police conduct investigation to be released
Accident reported on Zapata Highway
Accident reported on Zapata Highway
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Joe Baeza provides update on bomb threat
Laredo Police auto theft investigation results in the arrest of eight San Antonians
File photo: Zapata County
Fake active shooter call prompts panic in Zapata County

Latest News

Laredo City Council delays decision on road project along the river
Laredo city council delays decision on road project along the river
Laredo City Council delays decision on road project along the river
Laredo Cycling Club invites community to annual Ride of Silence
Laredo Cycling Club invites community to annual Ride of Silence
Laredo Cycling Club invites community to annual Ride of Silence
Laredo Cycling Club invites community to annual Ride of Silence