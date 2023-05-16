Laredo Councilmember discusses possible ordinance to curb e-cigarette sales near schools

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Efforts to stop e-cigarettes from getting into the hands of our youth continued with an item placed on the city’s agenda.

Recently, United I.S.D. created a task force to stop students from consuming the products.

Now the city is joining in on the fight by proposing an added layer of prevention.

Councilmembers are hoping to establish an ordinance that would prohibit the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes near schools, childcare centers, and other places where kids gather.

“We need to re-evaluate our zoning when it comes to the establishment that sell these types of products that we put in some ordinances that they cannot be within some feet in schools so that we can limit the accessibility of them to students who may be already 18 years of age or may have a way of accessing these types of vaping devices and we are hoping that this is the beginning to regulating them,” said Councilmember Alberto Torres.

According to the CDC and the FDA, E-cigarettes and vaping products that contain nicotine and THC products should not be consumed by children, young adults or pregnant women.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.