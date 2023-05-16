Laredo Cycling Club invites community to annual Ride of Silence

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local cyclists are invited to take part in a silent ride that aims to speak volumes across the country.

Every year hundreds of thousands of cyclists across the U.S. take part in the event to bring awareness to road equality.

The Laredo Bike Club will hold its annual Ride of Silence event at North Central Park this Wednesday.

The group will honor cyclists who have been injured or passed away while riding on the road.

Fernando Baldazo with the Laredo Cycling Club said the overall message is to promote cycling safety.

“People are just thinking about other stuff and it’s not about the culture, of course we are lacking some cycling culture as well from people in town, but also people are mostly thinking about their phones and they are distracted basically,” said Baldazo. “So we want to raise awareness that there might be cyclists on the road and to improve the culture in Laredo about sharing the road with cyclists.”

The event will take place on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The group will meet at the Taco Tote on McPherson in north Laredo.

He asks all cyclists that want to join to bring their own safety gear. The event is free and open to the public.

