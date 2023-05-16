Laredo Parks Dept. to offer swimming classes this summer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the official start of summer is more than a month away, the start of summer vacation is just a couple of weeks away and the City of Laredo Parks Department is inviting kids of all ages to make a splash at a city pool.

The City of Laredo is preparing to open its pools and splash pads during the Memorial Day weekend for the whole community to enjoy but they will officially open all aquatic centers on June 6.

If your child would like to learn how to swim, the city will be offering swimming classes at various locations around town.

The cost is $30 per child, the sessions will be roughly 45 minutes long and will take place from Tuesday through Friday.

Sessions are limited so parents are advised to register their child as early as possible.

For more information on registration, you can stop by the Inner City Pool at 202 West Plum Street or call 956-794-1765.

