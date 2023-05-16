Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man believed to be tied to a theft at an adult store.
According to the Laredo Police Department, the theft was reported at a business located at the 2331 Endeavor Dr.
Police posted a picture from surveillance video showing the person wearing dark colored pants, a shirt and glasses.
If you have any information on this person’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a cash reward.
Please reference #23-60510 when submitting your tips.
