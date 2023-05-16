Shop Local
Multiple vehicle accident reported on McPherson Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle collision is reported in north Laredo.

The Laredo Police Department reported the crash on Tuesday afternoon at around 3 p.m. at the intersection of McPherson and San Isidro Parkway.

Both of the northbound lanes of McPherson are closed to the traveling public.

No word on any injuries at the moment, but drivers are being advised to proceed with caution.

