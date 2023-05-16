Pack of LBJ Wolves sign letters of intent

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - For the second day in a row the LBJ cafeteria was buzzing as they got to see three Wolves sign on the dotted line.

Three teammates on the LBJ Girls Soccer team will get the chance to remain just that, teammates as all three are off to Texas College.

Elizabeth Clemente, Shellsea Lopez and Ariana Martinez are not only getting an opportunity at the next level but also to continue their friendships on the field.

The trio is excited to take the field together once again and when they were given that opportunity all three of them jumped at the chance.

“It is a great opportunity to pursue soccer with my fellow teammates. For the past three years it has been amazing playing with them and the motivation they give me, really helps me with the sport,” said Ariana Martinez.

“When we went to go visit it was super chill, super good, so we decided to go for it. I’m super excited for this journey but nervous that I’m leaving my family,” said Lopez.

“The environment is very different, and the range of people and teachers is smaller. I feel like it’s going to be tough but I believe that at the end of the day it will be worth it because I”M getting to do what I love,” said Clemente.

A huge congratulations to these three on this big day in their athletic and academic careers.

