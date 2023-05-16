SCAN holds developmental screenings for children ages 0-5

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are a parent with a child between the ages of 0 to 5 years old, a local organization is holding screenings to help determine your child’s development.

SCAN said the screenings are done in 30 minutes. It can determine if your child is developing appropriately for their age. If you are not a parent but a caretaker of a child between those ages, you are encouraged to also sign up so that the child can be assessed

Gabriel Perez, the clinical director and program director for SCAN, said, “We ask children to do certain tasks that have to do with motor skills and other types of skills. It consists of 30 minutes. We ask questions to the caregiver as well on what the children can do. With that, we can identify. If they may need some support, we can provide that support.”

The screenings are free. If you are interested, you can call the SCAN office at 956-724-3177.

