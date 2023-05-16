Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

SCAN holds developmental screenings for children ages 0-5

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are a parent with a child between the ages of 0 to 5 years old, a local organization is holding screenings to help determine your child’s development.

SCAN said the screenings are done in 30 minutes. It can determine if your child is developing appropriately for their age. If you are not a parent but a caretaker of a child between those ages, you are encouraged to also sign up so that the child can be assessed

Gabriel Perez, the clinical director and program director for SCAN, said, “We ask children to do certain tasks that have to do with motor skills and other types of skills. It consists of 30 minutes. We ask questions to the caregiver as well on what the children can do. With that, we can identify. If they may need some support, we can provide that support.”

The screenings are free. If you are interested, you can call the SCAN office at 956-724-3177.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Findings of Laredo Police conduct investigation to be released
Accident reported on Zapata Highway
Accident reported on Zapata Highway
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Joe Baeza provides update on bomb threat
Laredo Police auto theft investigation results in the arrest of eight San Antonians
File photo: Zapata County
Fake active shooter call prompts panic in Zapata County

Latest News

Pack of LBJ Wolves sign to play at Tyler College
Pack of LBJ Wolves sign to play at Tyler College
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Shower Chance Tonight, Sunnier Hotter Late Week
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
SCAN holds developmental screenings for children ages 0-5
SCAN holds developmental screenings for children ages 0-5
Laredo College to hold Spring Job Fair at Fort McIntosh campus
Laredo College to hold Spring Job Fair at Fort McIntosh campus