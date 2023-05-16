Shop Local
Shower Chance Tonight, Sunnier Hotter Late Week

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An upper level low is approaching our area from the northwest. This is helping to produce scattered showers and thundershowers, some with heavy rain. After the low passes by to our east Wednesday, a somewhat drier atmosphere and sinking motion in the atmosphere will limit any showers to a much more isolated coverage. Sunnier and hotter weather will follow Thursday and Friday. A front from the Great Plains brings our next chance of showers Saturday night/Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

