Shower Chance Tonight, Sunnier Hotter Late Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An upper level low is approaching our area from the northwest. This is helping to produce scattered showers and thundershowers, some with heavy rain. After the low passes by to our east Wednesday, a somewhat drier atmosphere and sinking motion in the atmosphere will limit any showers to a much more isolated coverage. Sunnier and hotter weather will follow Thursday and Friday. A front from the Great Plains brings our next chance of showers Saturday night/Sunday.

