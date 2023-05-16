Trial underway for man accused of shooting at Laredo Police officers in 2019

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The trail continues for the man who allegedly shot at Laredo Police back in 2019 while saying he was “Not going to be taken alive.”

Jury selection and opening statements for Rene Salas started on Monday.

Salas is charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer and aggravated assault against a peace officer.

The case happened back in July of 2019 after Laredo Police responded to a domestic dispute between Salas and a woman.

Court documents detail Salas leaving a hotel room and allegedly deciding to shoot at officers in order to have officers return fire and end his life.

The trial is being heard in the 406th District Court.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.