Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

UISD to hold registration fair for pre-K, kindergarten students

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For the second time, United Independent School District (UISD) is holding a registration fair on Saturday, May 20 for parents of future pre-k and kindergarten students.

As of now, the school district says 51% of its student population has already registered for the upcoming school year. The school district’s director for admission, Thelma Martinez, said this fair will help parents or guardians to get a jump start for the upcoming school year. “They would need to take the child’s birth certificate, their own I.D., and the parent’s ID. They need to take proof of residency, proof of income, and immunization records.”

The fair will take place at Centeno Elementary on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Centeno Elementary is located in south Laredo on the 2700 block of La Pita Mangana Road.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Findings of Laredo Police conduct investigation to be released
Accident reported on Zapata Highway
Accident reported on Zapata Highway
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Joe Baeza provides update on bomb threat
Laredo Police auto theft investigation results in the arrest of eight San Antonians
File photo: Zapata County
Fake active shooter call prompts panic in Zapata County

Latest News

Laredo City Council delays decision on road project along the river
Laredo city council delays decision on road project along the river
Laredo City Council delays decision on road project along the river
Laredo Cycling Club invites community to annual Ride of Silence
Laredo Cycling Club invites community to annual Ride of Silence
Laredo Cycling Club invites community to annual Ride of Silence
Laredo Cycling Club invites community to annual Ride of Silence