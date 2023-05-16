UISD to hold registration fair for pre-K, kindergarten students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For the second time, United Independent School District (UISD) is holding a registration fair on Saturday, May 20 for parents of future pre-k and kindergarten students.

As of now, the school district says 51% of its student population has already registered for the upcoming school year. The school district’s director for admission, Thelma Martinez, said this fair will help parents or guardians to get a jump start for the upcoming school year. “They would need to take the child’s birth certificate, their own I.D., and the parent’s ID. They need to take proof of residency, proof of income, and immunization records.”

The fair will take place at Centeno Elementary on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Centeno Elementary is located in south Laredo on the 2700 block of La Pita Mangana Road.

