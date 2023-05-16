Warmer day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning, humid a few clouds with some sun in the 70s.

This afternoon plenty of sunshine and warmer a high near 88 with ENE winds.

Rain chances continue this afternoon and tonight some spot will remain dry.

Muggy and warm in the 70s with partly cloudy skies tonight.

Tomorrow a taste off summer , less clouds , temps in the 90s , humid conditions and rain free.

Friday into the weekend highs in the mid to upper 90s with possible heat index values of 105.

This coming weekend into early next week showers and thunderstorm chances return .

Have a great day.

