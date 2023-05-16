Webb County Sheriff’s Office celebrates Law Enforcement Week

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County, one of the largest counties in the state of Texas, is celebrating the men and women who risk their lives every day. With over 100 employees, Sheriff Martin Cuellar gave thanks to his deputies for a job well done.

On Tuesday, May 16, at Commissioners Court, Sheriff Martin Cuellar and Commissioner Rosaura “Wawi” Tijerina honored Webb County deputies with a proclamation. Sheriff Cuellar highlighted the duties of not only his deputies but other law enforcement as well.

Cuellar added that it is important that local law enforcement receives the proper training and care so that they can continue their duties. “We need to look at the positive things that the men and women, especially here in Webb County, are doing, such as protecting lives. I’m more ensured that any of my deputies will confront an active shooter, confront whatever may be to protect the community and that’s why we are here,” said Sheriff Cuellar.

Deputies mentioned that while their job can be a challenge, seeing their community safe is worth it.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino proclaimed May 15-21 as Law Enforcement Week. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office has more than 100 deputies and more than 350 employees who provide logistic assistance and security for the county’s community.

