Accident reported on Loop 20 near Casa Blanca Golf Course

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - At least one person is injured following a car accident on Loop 20.

The accident was reported on Wednesday afternoon at around 6 p.m. at the 5200 block of Bob Bullock Loop near the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

According to a witness at the scene, a young man was driving when his tire blew out and he allegedly lost control of his vehicle.

The witness said the driver was taken to a local hospital.

As a result, Laredo Police have temporarily closed the southbound lanes of travel near the Lake Casa Blanca entrance.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

