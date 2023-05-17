Accident reported on Loop 20 near Casa Blanca Golf Course

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - At least one person is injured following a car accident on Loop 20.

The accident was reported on Wednesday afternoon at around 6 p.m. at the 5200 block of Bob Bullock Loop near the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

According to a witness at the scene, a young man was driving when his tire blew out and he allegedly lost control of his vehicle.

The witness said the driver was taken to a local hospital.

As a result, Laredo Police have temporarily closed the southbound lanes of travel near the Lake Casa Blanca entrance.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

