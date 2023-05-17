Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Alexia Gonzalez honored as LISD’s Superior Cadet

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Wednesday, May 17, Cadet Major Alexia Gonzalez was honored as one of Laredo Independent School District (LISD)’s Superior Cadets.

Gonzalez is a senior at Martin High School. She was selected by a committee after submitting an essay, her resume, and her ranking within the JROTC programs.

Mayra Garcia, LISD’s College, Career and Military Readiness Coordinator said Gonzalez stood out among previously honored JROTC members. ”All of the candidates today were previously selected as honorable cadets. These students were selected based on committees and the criteria to be selected are based on leadership, character, and the discipline of all of the characteristics that make them outstanding JROTC members for LISD, and for the programs at their campuses,” said Garcia.

Gonzalez plans to continue her military career by enlisting with the Marines once she graduates.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in west Laredo
Death investigation: 15-year-old, the latest victim of drug overdose
Car accident generic
Multiple vehicle accident reported on McPherson Road
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Findings of Laredo Police conduct investigation to be released

Latest News

Laredo College to hold first Girlcon event this Saturday
Laredo College to hold first Girlcon event this Saturday
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Sunnier and Hotter
Alexia Gonzalez honored as LISD’s Superior Cadet
Alexia Gonzalez honored as LISD’s Superior Cadet
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast