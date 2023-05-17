Alexia Gonzalez honored as LISD’s Superior Cadet

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Wednesday, May 17, Cadet Major Alexia Gonzalez was honored as one of Laredo Independent School District (LISD)’s Superior Cadets.

Gonzalez is a senior at Martin High School. She was selected by a committee after submitting an essay, her resume, and her ranking within the JROTC programs.

Mayra Garcia, LISD’s College, Career and Military Readiness Coordinator said Gonzalez stood out among previously honored JROTC members. ”All of the candidates today were previously selected as honorable cadets. These students were selected based on committees and the criteria to be selected are based on leadership, character, and the discipline of all of the characteristics that make them outstanding JROTC members for LISD, and for the programs at their campuses,” said Garcia.

Gonzalez plans to continue her military career by enlisting with the Marines once she graduates.

