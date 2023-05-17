Shop Local
Buses with migrants arrives in New York after departing from Laredo

By NBC News Channel
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY. (KGNS) - The increase in migrant crossings has been stretching resources thin in places you’d least expect and it’s being felt far beyond the southern border.

On Wednesday morning, two buses with more than 100 migrants arrived in New York City, both buses were originally from Laredo.

Over in Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver, and Pittsburgh, shelters are also being stretched thin in cities from coast to coast.

Illegal border crossings have actually dropped each day since the covid border restriction known as Title 42 expired last week, but border processing centers continue to be slammed.

Newly released court documents reveal more than 6,400 migrants were released into the U.S. last Thursday and Friday.

