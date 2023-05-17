Shop Local
Car accident reported on Loop 20 and International(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A car accident is reported at a busy Laredo intersection.

The accident happened at around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Loop 20 and International right in front of the Chase Bank.

No word on any injuries at the moment; however, Laredo Police and fire officials were at the scene assessing the situation.

KGNS News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

