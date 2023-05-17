Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Children as young as 4 should learn life-saving skills, experts say

FILE - CPR should be taught to older children, health experts say.
FILE - CPR should be taught to older children, health experts say.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Leading heart health organizations, including the American Heart Association, said children as young as four can learn how to call 911 in a medical emergency.

By age 10 to 12, they should be able to administer CPR.

In a statement, doctors say young children might not be strong enough to perform correct chest compressions, but they can still learn the basics on how to do it.

They also urge parents to teach their young kids what 911 is, how to call it and what their address is to direct emergency services to their home.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 90% of people who go into cardiac arrest outside the hospital die because the people around them don’t always know how to help.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
Multiple vehicle accident reported on McPherson Road
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Findings of Laredo Police conduct investigation to be released
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Joe Baeza provides update on bomb threat
Laredo Police auto theft investigation results in the arrest of eight San Antonians

Latest News

A New York man apparently trying to kill himself on the Staten Island ferry was saved by police...
VIDEO: Man rescued after apparently trying to jump off ferry
FILE - This photo combo of images provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD...
LIVE: Biden honors 9 with Medal of Valor, including 2 NYPD officers killed after 911 call
Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi have seen a promising turnaround in their student reading...
Reading scores soar for kids in Deep South
A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window
A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window