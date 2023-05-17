Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign kicks off with powerful imagery

‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign kicks off with powerful imagery
‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign kicks off with powerful imagery(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An eye-catching backdrop depicts the power of a seat belt as it suspends a pickup truck mid-air.

On Wednesday, May 17, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the upcoming kick-off of the ‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign with some impactful imagery.

‘Click It Or Ticket’ is a state program that provides grant funding to law enforcement agencies to help in the targeting of drivers who are not wearing seat belts or do not have a child in a proper car seat.

According to TxDOT, seatbelts are a powerful tool that can reduce the risk of death in a vehicle crash. Blanca Trevino-Castro, a traffic safety specialist with TxDOT said, “Unfortunately, nearly 60% of fatal crashes occur at night between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., and 54% of those that were killed were not wearing a seatbelt.”

In 2022 roughly 1,200 unbuckled drivers and passengers were killed on Texas roadways which is up by over 2% compared to the previous year.

The ‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign runs from May 20 to June 4.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
Multiple vehicle accident reported on McPherson Road
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Death investigation underway in west Laredo
Death investigation: 15-year-old, the latest victim of drug overdose
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Findings of Laredo Police conduct investigation to be released

Latest News

Law enforcement officers gather at Uni-Trade Stadium for law expo
Law enforcement officers gather at Uni-Trade Stadium for law expo
Law enforcement officers gather at Uni-Trade Stadium for law expo
Two-day symposium to spark food movement in Laredo
Family, mayor of Laredo announce death of Dr. Milton Haber