‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign kicks off with powerful imagery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An eye-catching backdrop depicts the power of a seat belt as it suspends a pickup truck mid-air.

On Wednesday, May 17, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the upcoming kick-off of the ‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign with some impactful imagery.

‘Click It Or Ticket’ is a state program that provides grant funding to law enforcement agencies to help in the targeting of drivers who are not wearing seat belts or do not have a child in a proper car seat.

According to TxDOT, seatbelts are a powerful tool that can reduce the risk of death in a vehicle crash. Blanca Trevino-Castro, a traffic safety specialist with TxDOT said, “Unfortunately, nearly 60% of fatal crashes occur at night between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., and 54% of those that were killed were not wearing a seatbelt.”

In 2022 roughly 1,200 unbuckled drivers and passengers were killed on Texas roadways which is up by over 2% compared to the previous year.

The ‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign runs from May 20 to June 4.

