Dallas Cowboys Legend Randy White in Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Dallas Cowboys fans will get a chance to meet an NFL Super Bowl Champion.

The Salvation Army of Laredo will hold its ‘2023 Doing the Most Good Dinner’ featuring special guest, former Dallas Cowboy defensive tackle and NFL Hall of Famer, Randy White.

The event will take place at 7 PM on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Falcon Bank Event Center located at 7718 McPherson Road in Laredo.

KGNS News Today Anchor Ruben Villarreal will be the MC of the event.

If you’re interested in purchasing a table or individual ticket visit www.salvationarmylaredo.org/dinner.

