Death investigation underway in west Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities have launched a death investigation after discovery a deceased person in west Laredo.

The incident was reported on Wednesday morning at around 9 a.m. near the 3900 block of Juarez Avenue.

At this time, Laredo Police say there are no signs of foul play; however, an autopsy is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

We will continue to keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.

