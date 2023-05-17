Shop Local
Death investigation underway in west Laredo

Death investigation underway in west Laredo
Death investigation underway in west Laredo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities have launched a death investigation after discovery a deceased person in west Laredo.

The incident was reported on Wednesday morning at around 9 a.m. near the 3900 block of Juarez Avenue.

At this time, Laredo Police say there are no signs of foul play; however, an autopsy is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

We will continue to keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.

