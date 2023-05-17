Family, mayor of Laredo announce death of Dr. Milton Haber

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The chief investigator of the Moderna vaccine trials here in Laredo has reportedly died.

Dr. Milton Haber led the trials to over 400 Laredo volunteers. Out of more than 700 sites that were requested, only 80 were chosen, which included Laredo.

Haber’s family has issued a statement that reads in part, “Dr. Haber’s family, administration, and staff would like to announce to his patients that the practice is continuing as usual. Dr. Andres Garcia, Internal Medicine Physician, has stepped in as Medical Director, and the practice will continue to update the patients with any information they might need.”

The city of Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino issued a statement on the passing of Dr. Milton Haber which stated: “From a scrawny kid I hung out with at Lamar Junior High to a healthcare hero in the pandemic, his legacy and gift to Laredo was hope, and for that, he will be remembered. We will miss him.”

The family went on to say that in lieu of flowers, food, and gifts to please consider donations to Sacred Heart Orphanage in Laredo and the Bethany House.

