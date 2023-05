LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A home goes up in flames in the Mines Road area Tuesday evening.

The fire happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the 11000 block of Capistran Loop.

It’s not known what the extent of the damage is or if there were any injuries.

