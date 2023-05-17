LAPS seeks adopters, volunteers to improve sheltered pets’ lives

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A wide range of loyal canines awaits a chance to brighten someone’s life. A local pet shelter is calling for the community’s support as they face a shortage of adoptions and volunteers.

The Laredo Animal Protective Society (LAPS) is experiencing a decline in pet adoptions, leaving many animals longing for their forever homes. In addition to adoption, LAPS is actively seeking volunteers who can dedicate their time and energy to help the animals.

With an increasing number of dogs in their care, LAPS wants to ensure that these furry friends receive the love, attention, and exercise they need so they can break free from the confines of their cages and enjoy a more fulfilling life. Cynthia Gutierrez with the pet shelter said, ”Being cooped up in a kennel all day with all the noise, with all the stuff that’s going on is not a life for the animals and it’s not the life we want for them. We try to make it as comfortable as possible for them here. We try to give them as much different activities so they don’t get bored or anxious but it’s not a daily thing. So, we do rely on volunteers to help us out with that.”

LAPS invites interested individuals to visit the shelter which is located at 2500 Gonzalez Street and get acquainted with the animals, many of whom have been patiently waiting for their forever homes. To learn more about adopting or volunteering opportunities, you can call LAPS at (956) 724-8364.

