Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo College to hold first Girlcon event this Saturday

Laredo College to hold first Girlcon event this Saturday
Laredo College to hold first Girlcon event this Saturday(KGNS)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Girls interested in a career in the STEM field will have an opportunity to learn more about cybersecurity and computer science this weekend.

Girlcon attendees will be able to get some hands-on experience with drones, soldering, and even learn how to complete encryption puzzles.

Girlcon is set to take place this Saturday, May 20 at the Falcon Bank conference executive center at the Laredo College Fort McIntosh Campus.

Olivia Glass and Rosio Peña are high school students and co-founders of Rokubytes LLC who are hosting the event this weekend.

“This event will be the first in Texas,” said Glass. “It originally branches from a Girlcon event in Chicago, and we will be having it here in order to represent low income communities and minorities along with women in stem, because a lot of them are underrepresented.”

Congressman Henry Cuellar and cybersecurity experts will speak at the event.

The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at Fort McIntosh this Saturday May 20.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
Multiple vehicle accident reported on McPherson Road
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Death investigation underway in west Laredo
Death investigation: 15-year-old, the latest victim of drug overdose
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Findings of Laredo Police conduct investigation to be released

Latest News

Buses with migrants arrives in New York after departing from Laredo
Buses with migrants arrives in New York after departing from Laredo
‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign kicks off with powerful imagery
‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign kicks off with powerful imagery
Law enforcement officers gather at Uni-Trade Stadium for law expo
Law enforcement officers gather at Uni-Trade Stadium for law expo
Law enforcement officers gather at Uni-Trade Stadium for law expo