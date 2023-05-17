Laredo College to hold first Girlcon event this Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Girls interested in a career in the STEM field will have an opportunity to learn more about cybersecurity and computer science this weekend.

Girlcon attendees will be able to get some hands-on experience with drones, soldering, and even learn how to complete encryption puzzles.

Girlcon is set to take place this Saturday, May 20 at the Falcon Bank conference executive center at the Laredo College Fort McIntosh Campus.

Olivia Glass and Rosio Peña are high school students and co-founders of Rokubytes LLC who are hosting the event this weekend.

“This event will be the first in Texas,” said Glass. “It originally branches from a Girlcon event in Chicago, and we will be having it here in order to represent low income communities and minorities along with women in stem, because a lot of them are underrepresented.”

Congressman Henry Cuellar and cybersecurity experts will speak at the event.

The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at Fort McIntosh this Saturday May 20.

The event is free and open to the public.

