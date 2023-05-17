Law enforcement officers gather at Uni-Trade Stadium for law expo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - From Border Patrol to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and Laredo Police Department, all law enforcement agencies came together to take part in a law enforcement expo Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of Laredo-area students had the opportunity to take part in the expo and speak with the law enforcement officers about their daily duties.

Students learned about the dangers of drinking and driving and even got a glimpse of the training required to be part of a law enforcement agency.

Martin High School Student Isaac Gomez said there are several different types of jobs available.

“It’s not just about Laredo Police, swat, there’s a lot of stuff you can do. Because you can go talk to the border patrol and the opportunities you can get with them”, said Gomez.

The expo was one of many events organized by the Laredo Police Department in celebration of National Police Week.

