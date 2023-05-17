LBJ softball player signs with Tyler College

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It was a day to remember for an LBJ softball player Monday afternoon as she got a chance to sign on the dotted line.

Alyzza Campos had her family and friends all around her inside the Wolves’ cafeteria as she signed on to continue her playing days at Tyler Junior College.

Campos was a do it all type of player for LBJ hitting for a 625 average at the plate with three home runs, six doubles, and driving in six in her limited at bats.

Its’ in the circle where she really shined as a pitcher, leaving opponents puzzled at the plate as she worked her way to a first time all district nod and today saw a lifetime of work start to pay off with a chance at the next level and campos says she owes it to one person.

“My dad, my dad is the one that taught us how to play. I started playing baseball when I was in tee ball, so three and from there it was softball and I continued playing softball,” said Campos.

Congratulations to Campos and her family and best of luck over the next couple of years at Tyler as she plans to study nursing while playing softball.

