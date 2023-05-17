Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Man accused of shooting at Laredo police found guilty

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The man on trial accused of shooting at police has been found guilty.

Rene Salas was accused of shooting at police after they responded to a call of a domestic dispute between Salas and his wife in 2019.

Philip del Rio, who is representing Salas, said his client tried to kill himself twice in 2017. Shortly before the verdict, he shared what he hoped his client would get. “We’ve asked for probation. The reason why is that it’s very likely that if he gets a 10-year sentence probated for 10 years, the judge will have the authority over him to command him to participate in treatment and counseling or whatever the court deems necessary. The 406th District Court is a court that is responsible for programs such as the Veteran Treatment Program, and the Drug Court Program. Under the direction of Judge Hale, I think it would be safe to say he would note what requirements, what treatments they would need if the jury decides to give him a 10-year probation,” said Del Rio.

Rene Salas was sentenced to 30 years in jail.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
Multiple vehicle accident reported on McPherson Road
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Death investigation underway in west Laredo
Death investigation: 15-year-old, the latest victim of drug overdose
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Findings of Laredo Police conduct investigation to be released

Latest News

Man accused of shooting at Laredo police found guilty
Car accident reported on Loop 20 and International
Car accident reported on Loop 20 and International
Dallas Cowboys Legend Randy White in Laredo
Dallas Cowboys Legend Randy White in Laredo
Dallas Cowboys Legend in Laredo
Dallas Cowboys Legend in Laredo