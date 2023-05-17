Man accused of shooting at Laredo police found guilty

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The man on trial accused of shooting at police has been found guilty.

Rene Salas was accused of shooting at police after they responded to a call of a domestic dispute between Salas and his wife in 2019.

Philip del Rio, who is representing Salas, said his client tried to kill himself twice in 2017. Shortly before the verdict, he shared what he hoped his client would get. “We’ve asked for probation. The reason why is that it’s very likely that if he gets a 10-year sentence probated for 10 years, the judge will have the authority over him to command him to participate in treatment and counseling or whatever the court deems necessary. The 406th District Court is a court that is responsible for programs such as the Veteran Treatment Program, and the Drug Court Program. Under the direction of Judge Hale, I think it would be safe to say he would note what requirements, what treatments they would need if the jury decides to give him a 10-year probation,” said Del Rio.

Rene Salas was sentenced to 30 years in jail.

