Sunnier and Hotter

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An upper level low pressure system has moved to our south and east into the gulf. Warmer and drier air is arriving aloft from the west. This will make it harder for air to be buoyant enough to rise to form tall clouds. The warmer, drier air aloft will bring sunnier skies and temperatures higher into the 90′s. Our next shower chance will be on Saturday when a cold front edges into our area from the Great Plains.

