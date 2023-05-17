A taste of summer
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning sun skies in the 70s with humid conditions .
There’s a chance of Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly along the Texas coast .
Today drier and warmer, expected to be rain free , a high of 92 sunny with ENE winds.
Tonight mostly clear and mild a low of 73.
Tomorrow into Friday summer days and sunny skies in the upper 90s feeling like 104 in some spots.
Umbrella weather for the weekend , chance for showers and thunderstorms return due to a weak front and sufficient moisture.
Have a great day and stay cool.
