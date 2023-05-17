Shop Local
Tigers’ Princess Gallardo inks with Texas Western College

By Ryan Bailey
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It was a day to celebrate at Martin High School as the Tigers are sending one of its own off to the college level in soccer.

Princess Gallardo is the latest Laredo athlete to sign on the dotted line as the Tigers sweeper inks with Texas Western College.

Gallardo was a massive piece of Martin winning their first district title in girls’ soccer in two decades.

She was the last line of defense before getting to the goalie and on the pitch, Gallardo was a beast helping the Tigers shutout half of their opponents on the season.

Now she’s ready to take that next step playing for the Westerners.

“I think the people there are really friendly, they’re really nice, the coach is extremely amazing, I’m really excited to go play.  This is all I’ve ever wanted to do, play college soccer,” said Gallardo.

Congratulations to Gallardo and her family on this big step and best of luck in school as she plans to study to become a physician assistant.

