Two-day symposium to spark food movement in Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Food Policy Council is joining forces with several city organizations to hold a two-day symposium that aims to spark a food movement in Laredo.

The symposium on the future of food in Laredo will kick off this evening at 6 p.m. at the Joe Guerra Library on Calton Road.

Author Mark Winnie, who served as the executive director of the Hartford Food System will be the keynote speaker for this year’s event.

Winnie wrote the book, “Food Town USA” which looks at seven cities that were transformed and their quality of life was improved thanks to their food movement.

Sabrina Lopez with the Laredo Food Policy Council says it’s important to hold these types of events to make changes for the better of our community.

“Nutritious food is one of the most preventative ways that you can prevent chronic disease and if people have access to that nutritious food, which means they are able to afford it and if they are able to physically get to it, that means that we are going to have a healthier community,” said Lopez. “That’s an investment that Laredo definitely wants to make and so that’s what we do at the food policy council, we are working to get their as a city.”

The symposium will continue Thursday with a future of food exhibition.

Several businesses will be on hand showing some of the ways they provide nutritious food in the community.

That event will be at the Joe Guerra Library from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

