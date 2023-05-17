Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Two-day symposium to spark food movement in Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Food Policy Council is joining forces with several city organizations to hold a two-day symposium that aims to spark a food movement in Laredo.

The symposium on the future of food in Laredo will kick off this evening at 6 p.m. at the Joe Guerra Library on Calton Road.

Author Mark Winnie, who served as the executive director of the Hartford Food System will be the keynote speaker for this year’s event.

Winnie wrote the book, “Food Town USA” which looks at seven cities that were transformed and their quality of life was improved thanks to their food movement.

Sabrina Lopez with the Laredo Food Policy Council says it’s important to hold these types of events to make changes for the better of our community.

“Nutritious food is one of the most preventative ways that you can prevent chronic disease and if people have access to that nutritious food, which means they are able to afford it and if they are able to physically get to it, that means that we are going to have a healthier community,” said Lopez. “That’s an investment that Laredo definitely wants to make and so that’s what we do at the food policy council, we are working to get their as a city.”

The symposium will continue Thursday with a future of food exhibition.

Several businesses will be on hand showing some of the ways they provide nutritious food in the community.

That event will be at the Joe Guerra Library from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
Multiple vehicle accident reported on McPherson Road
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Death investigation underway in west Laredo
Death investigation: 15-year-old, the latest victim of drug overdose
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Findings of Laredo Police conduct investigation to be released

Latest News

‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign kicks off with powerful imagery
‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign kicks off with powerful imagery
Law enforcement officers gather at Uni-Trade Stadium for law expo
Law enforcement officers gather at Uni-Trade Stadium for law expo
Law enforcement officers gather at Uni-Trade Stadium for law expo
Two-day symposium to spark food movement in Laredo
Family, mayor of Laredo announce death of Dr. Milton Haber