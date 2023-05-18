Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Avoiding heat-related illnesses in Laredo

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The summer season may be more than a month away but the heat is already here to stay. Health officials in Laredo warn that the extreme weather conditions should be taken seriously otherwise it can lead to heat-related illnesses.

The Laredo Health Department director, Dr. Richard Chamberlain, shared some of the most common signs of heat exhaustion which include dizziness, thirst, and sweating. Dr. Chamberlain also added that you can even get heat stroke and become unconscious.

In order to avoid these dangerous heat-related conditions, those working in the heat should drink water and build in time to rest. “What we can recommend from the city of Laredo Public Health Department is that persons who are participating in recreations such as jogging or bike riding or physical activity that they do them early in the morning or very late in the evening and, of course, with their personal protective equipment on to ensure their safety,” said Dr. Chamberlain.

In addition to these precautions, Webb County has also been under a burn ban since February 27, 2023. It’s set to expire on May 28th.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in west Laredo
Death investigation: 15-year-old, the latest victim of drug overdose
Dr. Milton Haber
Family, mayor of Laredo announce death of Dr. Milton Haber
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Car accident reported on Loop 20 and International
Car accident reported on Loop 20 and International
Rene Salas
Man accused of shooting at Laredo police found guilty

Latest News

File photo
Laredo Parks Dept. to hold last concert in the park
File photo: Martin High School
Martin High School Band to hold fundraiser this weekend
Newly-renovated Dovalina Elementary re-opens
Newly-renovated Dovalina Elementary re-opens
Martin High School Band to hold fundraiser this weekend
Avoiding heat-related illnesses in Laredo