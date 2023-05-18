Avoiding heat-related illnesses in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The summer season may be more than a month away but the heat is already here to stay. Health officials in Laredo warn that the extreme weather conditions should be taken seriously otherwise it can lead to heat-related illnesses.

The Laredo Health Department director, Dr. Richard Chamberlain, shared some of the most common signs of heat exhaustion which include dizziness, thirst, and sweating. Dr. Chamberlain also added that you can even get heat stroke and become unconscious.

In order to avoid these dangerous heat-related conditions, those working in the heat should drink water and build in time to rest. “What we can recommend from the city of Laredo Public Health Department is that persons who are participating in recreations such as jogging or bike riding or physical activity that they do them early in the morning or very late in the evening and, of course, with their personal protective equipment on to ensure their safety,” said Dr. Chamberlain.

In addition to these precautions, Webb County has also been under a burn ban since February 27, 2023. It’s set to expire on May 28th.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.