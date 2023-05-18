Shop Local
Hot Friday, Front Brings Shower Chance Saturday

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warmer air has arrived aloft which will bring hotter temperatures Friday afternoon. A cold front advancing south from the central Great Plains will reach our part of Texas during Saturday. Moist gulf air lifting above the frontal system will bring cloudier skies and a decent chance of showers and thundershowers on Saturday.

