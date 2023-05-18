Hot Friday, Front Brings Shower Chance Saturday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warmer air has arrived aloft which will bring hotter temperatures Friday afternoon. A cold front advancing south from the central Great Plains will reach our part of Texas during Saturday. Moist gulf air lifting above the frontal system will bring cloudier skies and a decent chance of showers and thundershowers on Saturday.

