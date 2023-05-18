Shop Local
Laredo Parks Dept. to hold last concert in the park

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to get lost in the sounds of rock and roll and drift away during its last concert of the season!

Two local bands Voodoo Vibe and Fusion will take the stage this Saturday, May 20 over at the Haynes Rec. Center at 2102 Clark’s Crossing Drive.

This week’s theme is oldies of the rock n’ roll variety.

Eddie Millan from the parks department encourages residents to come out with lawn chairs, blankets and their food and snacks.

The event is free and open to the public.

