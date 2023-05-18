Shop Local
Laredo Parks Dept. to open pool and splash pads on the weekends

File photo: Sisters of Mercy Splash pad
File photo: Sisters of Mercy Splash pad(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As things continue to heat up in south Texas, the City of Laredo is offering some relief by opening splash pads and one pool a little earlier than usual.

In an effort to beat the heat, the parks department has decided to open a south Laredo pool and splash parks on the weekends during the month of May.

On Saturday and Sunday, splash parks across town will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The city will also open the Sisters of Mercy Water Park on Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Eddie Millan with the parks department said the city is ready for the summer season.

“We already have most of our lifeguards, we are able to open, right now they are just going through last minute preparations making sure the pools are running good, the chemicals are in line and right now we are going through final trainings for our lifeguards and we will be ready by Memorial Day weekend.

Millan says that all city pools and splash pads will officially open on Tuesday, June 6.

