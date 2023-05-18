Laredo Police officers recognized during annual awards luncheon

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department took some time to honor some of its top officers during its annual awards luncheon.

The gathering happened on Thursday morning at the Laredo Police Association Unity Hall.

The event is meant to commend the officers, investigators and law enforcement members who have shown outstanding performance in the line of duty.

Officer Ricardo J. Lopez was named Officer of the Year, Raimundo Garcia was named investigator of the year and Sergeant Joshua J. Nunez was named Patrol supervisor of the year.

Officer Jose Espinoza says it’s a small token of appreciation that goes a long way.

“Some of the efforts is just as our logo says is to protect and serve the community, it’s something that we do and we do not expect anything in return, so it’s something very nice that the department is hosting to recognize these officers for their hard work and dedication,” said Jose Espinoza.

Also Maria Mier was recognized as Civilian of the year, Jorge L. Martinez was telecommunicator of the year and Captain Rene R. Alvarado was Investigative supervisor of the year.

Congratulations to all of the officers on their respective recognitions.

