Laredo Police searching for man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Laredo Police are searching for Mike Torres, 19, for a case that occurred on Mar. 15, 2023 at the 800 block of Hidalgo Street.

Police say Torres was last seen driving a 1999 Dodge Ram and a white 2003 Ford Truck.

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a cash reward.

