LISD implements enhanced safety measures as school year concludes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the academic year draws to a close, the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) is making sure its students and staff are safe while the painful one-year anniversary of the Uvalde, Texas mass school shooting fast approaches.

The tragic events in Uvalde last may serve as a somber reminder of the importance of taking proactive measures to protect students and staff. Throughout the school year, LISD has worked hand-in-hand with law enforcement agencies, parents, and students to strengthen security protocols.

To address safety concerns during award ceremonies and year-end events, LISD has implemented enhanced safety measures. ”That includes being able to use the metal detectors, for example, advising our staff at our campuses for students not to bring backpacks. Again, the implementation of metal detectors so that parents know that we’re checking every single day. We take their safety as a major priority for the safety of our students,” said Oscar Perez, the executive director of Health and Safety at LISD.

LISD encourages open lines of communication, urging parents and students to report any concerns promptly.

