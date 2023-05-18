Martin High School Band to hold fundraiser this weekend

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The end of the school year might be a couple of weeks away, but one Laredo high school is already looking at ways it can plan for next year.

The Martin Tigers High School Band is gearing up to hold a fundraiser this weekend that will raise money that will go back to the band.

Head band director Bobby Castro said that they were all set to organize a burger sale during the month of April; however, Mother Nature would not allow the event due to the rain.

While rain remains in the forecast this weekend, the band is still hoping to organize its burger plate sale this Saturday at the Martin High School parking lot.

Customers can stop by and pick up a burger plate with burgers, fries, and a drink from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.