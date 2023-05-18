Shop Local
Newly-renovated Dovalina Elementary re-opens

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new and improved Dovalina Elementary has opened its doors.

After three years and nearly $15 million, work on renovating the campus is now complete. The new Dovalina Elementary campus will have 21 classrooms, two Computer and Science labs as well as a Music, Art, and Library room.

Several members of the community were on hand for the re-opening of the campus including family members of Anita Dovalina, the school’s namesake, who said they are excited about the possibilities the renovated building has for kids. ”We are so proud and grateful for what has been done. This school looks fabulous! It looks terrific! And the kids seem to be excited about the new facility, and that’s wonderful to get the kids involved. So yeah, we feel very good about it and we’re very thankful,” said the son of Anita Dovalina, Fernando Dovalina, Jr.

Students of Dovalina Elementary had to attend school at other campuses while the renovation was being done.

