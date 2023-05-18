Shop Local
NFL Hall of Famer takes part in Salvation Army fundraiser in Laredo

By Ryan Bailey
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Fans of the Dallas Cowboys had a chance to meet one of the legends of the franchise all while giving back to charity.

The Laredo branch of the Salvation Army held its annual fundraiser Wednesday night and brought in one of the pillars of the 70s and 80s Cowboys with Randy White as their speaker.

White spent 14 seasons with the Cowboys, racking up 111 sacks, numerous all pro and pro bowl teams and was the MVP of Super Bowl 12 when the Cowboys beat the Denver Broncos.

While it’s been some time since Dallas has been back to the big game, the hall of famer thinks the franchise is on the right path.

“They came close last year, they are maturing and learning what it takes when you get in those big games, what it takes to win,” said Mr. White. “And hopefully next year will be their year, I mean we’re going to get back to a super bowl one of these years, it might as well be this year coming up.”

Thousands of dollars were raised on Wednesday night all for a good cause going back to the local chapter of the Salvation Army.

