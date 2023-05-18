Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Nuevo Laredo mayor announces shelter in place after reports of gunfire

(MGN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUEVO LAREDO, Mex. (KGNS) - The mayor of Nuevo Laredo is asking the public to take shelter or remain where they are after several reports of gunfire around the city.

At the moment, it’s unclear what groups are involved.

Nuevo Laredo mayor Carmen Lilia Canturosas posted a message on her Facebook page stating to not leave the house or work if it’s not necessary. Canturosas stated she was working with authorities and would keep the community updated on the situation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in west Laredo
Death investigation: 15-year-old, the latest victim of drug overdose
Dr. Milton Haber
Family, mayor of Laredo announce death of Dr. Milton Haber
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Car accident reported on Loop 20 and International
Car accident reported on Loop 20 and International
Rene Salas
Man accused of shooting at Laredo police found guilty

Latest News

Woman detained following alleged assault in central Laredo
Woman detained following alleged assault in central Laredo
File photo: Sisters of Mercy Splash pad
Laredo Parks Dept. to open pool and splash pads on the weekends
Randy White
NFL Hall of Famer takes part in Salvation Army fundraiser in Laredo
NFL Hall of Famer takes part in Salvation Army fundraiser in Laredo
NFL Hall of Famer takes part in Salvation Army fundraiser in Laredo