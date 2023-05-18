Nuevo Laredo mayor announces shelter in place after reports of gunfire

NUEVO LAREDO, Mex. (KGNS) - The mayor of Nuevo Laredo is asking the public to take shelter or remain where they are after several reports of gunfire around the city.

At the moment, it’s unclear what groups are involved.

Nuevo Laredo mayor Carmen Lilia Canturosas posted a message on her Facebook page stating to not leave the house or work if it’s not necessary. Canturosas stated she was working with authorities and would keep the community updated on the situation.

