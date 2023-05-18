Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Police: Arrest in NY over death of man pushed onto Baltimore subway tracks

A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood...
A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood in Florida, officials said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of pushing another man onto the tracks at a Baltimore subway station, electrocuting him, has been arrested in New York, police said.

Investigators found Joseph White, 39, of Baltimore at a hotel in the South Ozone Park neighborhood of Queens on Wednesday and arrested him, police said in a news release. White will be charged with first-degree murder after he is extradited to Baltimore, police said.

White pushed Christopher Foster onto the subway tracks at the Shot Tower station in downtown Baltimore on April 12, police said.

Detectives called to the station that day found medics rendering aid to Foster, who died on the scene. Their investigation revealed Foster had been standing near the edge of the platform when he was pushed from behind, fell onto the tracks and was electrocuted, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether White had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in west Laredo
Death investigation: 15-year-old, the latest victim of drug overdose
Car accident reported on Loop 20 and International
Car accident reported on Loop 20 and International
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Rene Salas
Man accused of shooting at Laredo police found guilty
Dr. Milton Haber
Family, mayor of Laredo announce death of Dr. Milton Haber

Latest News

Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing...
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck like never before
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck in new light
Joy Ryan and her grandson Brad Ryan traveled across the country to visit all of the U.S....
93-year-old woman and grandson complete quest to visit all 63 US national parks
Mike Torres
Laredo Police searching for man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.
Supreme Court sides with photographer in copyright case involving Andy Warhol, Prince