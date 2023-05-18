UISD parents and taxpayers urge board member to step down amid assault allegation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It has been nearly two weeks since a UISD Board Member was arrested for allegedly assaulting an emergency room physician.

Since then, UISD parents and members of the community have been vocal about his position among the trustees.

Many have asked the trustees to take action against board member Ricardo Rodriguez.

While the investigation continues into the allegations relating to his arrest that took place earlier this month.

Several parents and taxpayers have gone before the board during their meetings to express their concerns.

Others have asked the board member to step down temporarily for the meantime as the investigation continues.

“I’m very disappointed, not only on a single board member, it’s not fair to single him out. This is the whole board, the whole as a board is not acting in the best interest of our children,” said Jose Ovando. “That is not setting a good example because they are accepting something that should not be accepted that is not right. We’re expected to accept it as if it’s right and it’s not.”

