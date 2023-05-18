Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

UISD parents and taxpayers urge board member to step down amid assault allegation

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It has been nearly two weeks since a UISD Board Member was arrested for allegedly assaulting an emergency room physician.

Since then, UISD parents and members of the community have been vocal about his position among the trustees.

Many have asked the trustees to take action against board member Ricardo Rodriguez.

While the investigation continues into the allegations relating to his arrest that took place earlier this month.

Several parents and taxpayers have gone before the board during their meetings to express their concerns.

Others have asked the board member to step down temporarily for the meantime as the investigation continues.

“I’m very disappointed, not only on a single board member, it’s not fair to single him out. This is the whole board, the whole as a board is not acting in the best interest of our children,” said Jose Ovando. “That is not setting a good example because they are accepting something that should not be accepted that is not right. We’re expected to accept it as if it’s right and it’s not.”

Coming up in our later newscasts, we speak to the board president on the parents’ concerns and the state rules relating to school board members.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in west Laredo
Death investigation: 15-year-old, the latest victim of drug overdose
Dr. Milton Haber
Family, mayor of Laredo announce death of Dr. Milton Haber
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Car accident reported on Loop 20 and International
Car accident reported on Loop 20 and International
Rene Salas
Man accused of shooting at Laredo police found guilty

Latest News

UISD parents and taxpayers urge board member to step down amid assault allegation
Nuevo Laredo mayor announces shelter in place after reports of gunfire
Woman detained following alleged assault in central Laredo
Woman detained following alleged assault in central Laredo
File photo: Sisters of Mercy Splash pad
Laredo Parks Dept. to open pool and splash pads on the weekends