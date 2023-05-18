United Longhorns ready for third round showdown

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are closer to United’s third round series as they hope to take down another Valley foe and a victory from earlier in the season giving the Longhorns some confidence going into the weekend.

It was a big two game sweep for United in the area round as they refused to give in during their match up with Los Fresnos even down big in game two but the guys in orange say this is a mindset that has been developed over the course of the season and it paid off Friday night.

“Coach told us this is something we’ve done before and we took that in and just started hitting and hitting and hitting and the rally came in with it being 6-3, 6-4 and the next inning we just scored the rest of the runs.”

“At the beginning of the season we weren’t doing that well, but it just started clicking midseason and we started picking it up and now we’re here.”

Here in the third round of the playoffs and as the last Laredo team left standing, a fact that isn’t lost on the Longhorns, especially after a few first round exits in their recent past.

Next up for United is a PSJA team that they’ve seen before this season beating the Bears in tournament game in a 12 nothing shutout and while that was early in the year, it gives the longhorns confidence that they can do it again.

Now it’s about putting it all together where the pitching and defense has been there but the bats must show up as well and if they do it could mean a trip to the sweet 16.

Game one with PSJA will be Thursday night at 6 p.m. over at Uni-Trade Stadium.

The series will then shift down to the Valley for game two on Friday at the same time and if needed they will meet in the middle on Saturday afternoon in Roma for a deciding third game.

